This writer moved to the City of Verona from the Quad Cities of Iowa and Illinois, specifically, Bettendorf, Scott County Iowa in July 2020.
The quad city area paper, Q C Times has a column of area history similar to that in the Verona Press. Having lived in Scott County many years that column was not of particular interest.
Since moving to Verona, the Verona history column has been a window to how and when many events have happened in the past. It illustrates that the community is interested in good government.
It also illustrates that the city government that is elected is interested in appropriate zoning and is responsive to the local interest in supporting a clean environment and other environmental issues. As well as those elected, those working for the city seem to be constructively engaged in the welfare of residents.
Thanks so much for the Verona history column.
Vivian Norton
Verona