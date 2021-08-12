As we face yet another surge in the COVID-19 pandemic, the next steps in how the Dane County Board conducts meetings need to be carefully considered and planned.
Over the last several months, we’ve held a number of discussions, done research, and asked the community about how public meetings should proceed in the future.
Since March 2020, the County Board and most county committees and commissions have met virtually. What we heard is that virtual meetings worked well for many people, but not for others.
Out of 231 survey respondents, 169 indicated they preferred hybrid meetings, 16 responded they preferred in-person, and 46 responded that they preferred virtual meetings.
Moving forward, the County Board will hold meetings using a hybrid format. It will be a few months before our space and procedures are ready, but careful planning and preparation will help us be successful, and to pivot as circumstances change such as we are seeing now.
I’m proud of the work the County Board has done, and I’m equally as happy that we’re able to work toward a meeting format that is accessible and inclusive to meet the needs of the communities we serve.
Analiese Eicher
Dane County Board Chair