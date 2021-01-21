CLV Verona Area High School students participate in Bridge the Pond program

Los estudiantes de Verona Area High School y el maestro Jason Knoll, arriba a la izquierda, se encuentran con estudiantes de Espoo, Finlandia, durante el lanzamiento del programa Bridge the Pond el jueves 12 de noviembre. VAHS fue la primera escuela en lanzar el programa piloto iniciado por los europeos Oficina de enlace del Parlamento en Washington, DC.

 Foto entregar

