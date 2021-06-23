Los estudiantes de la preparatoria de Verona participaron en las actividades de Homecoming la semana del 24 al 28 de mayo, que incluyeron días de disfraces, una película al aire libre y una búsqueda del tesoro en todo el campus. Las festividades de Homecoming se pospusieron de su horario habitual en el otoño, después de que las restricciones de reunión del COVID-19 del condado impidieron que la escuela preparatoria organizará los eventos tradicionales.

News Editor

Kimberly Wethal joined Unified Newspaper Group in 2018, where she serves as the news editor for four publications and primarily covers the Verona Area School District and the City of Fitchburg. She previously was an intern with UNG starting in 2013.