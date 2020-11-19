Más de dos docenas de calabazas enfrentaron el juicio de los estudiantes y familias de la Escuela Primaria Stoner Prairie el jueves 29 de octubre durante el evento "La Celebración de Calabazas". Las familias podían manejar en sus carros para ver las calabazas decoradas colocadas en las mesas y podrían anunciar sus favoritas antes de recibir una bolsa de regalos para llevar a casa.
Stoner Prairie presenta 'La Celebración de Calabazas’
Kimberly Wethal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This month's Corre la Voz
Obituaries
Mary Margaret D. Cornelius died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Mary was born Aug. 11, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Jemima (Robertson) and James Dick.
Ever strong & resilient, Rodney Keith Waldmann, 95, completed his earthly mission on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Rod was born on November 23, 1924, in North Lancaster to August & Mabel (Duncalf) Waldmann.
Helen Marie Abplanalp was born to Martin and Clara (Anderson) Martinson on June 12, 1921, on the family farm in Springdale Township, Wis. Helen passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb.