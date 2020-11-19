Más de dos docenas de calabazas enfrentaron el juicio de los estudiantes y familias de la Escuela Primaria Stoner Prairie el jueves 29 de octubre durante el evento "La Celebración de Calabazas". Las familias podían manejar en sus carros para ver las calabazas decoradas colocadas en las mesas y podrían anunciar sus favoritas antes de recibir una bolsa de regalos para llevar a casa.

