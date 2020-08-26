El distrito escolar terminó su nueva escuela secundaria a principios de este verano. El edificio tiene dos piscinas, un nuevo gimnasio y un centro de artes escénicas más grande. Además cuenta con todas las instalaciones deportivas del campus.
Nuevo edificio VAHS completado
Kimberly Wethal
