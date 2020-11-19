Los estudiantes de la escuela primaria Country View en los grados K-2 recibieron “mochilas con libros” donadas por la organización sin fines de lucro Madison Reading Project el 21 de octubre. Las mochilas incluían libros, marcadores para libros, calcomanías, un cartel para colorear y crayones.

