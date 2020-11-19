Los estudiantes de la escuela primaria Country View en los grados K-2 recibieron “mochilas con libros” donadas por la organización sin fines de lucro Madison Reading Project el 21 de octubre. Las mochilas incluían libros, marcadores para libros, calcomanías, un cartel para colorear y crayones.
Los estudiantes de County View reciben 'Mochilas con libros'
Kimberly Wethal
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
This month's Corre la Voz
Obituaries
Mary Margaret D. Cornelius died on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. Mary was born Aug. 11, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Jemima (Robertson) and James Dick.
Ever strong & resilient, Rodney Keith Waldmann, 95, completed his earthly mission on Friday, November 6, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Rod was born on November 23, 1924, in North Lancaster to August & Mabel (Duncalf) Waldmann.
Helen Marie Abplanalp was born to Martin and Clara (Anderson) Martinson on June 12, 1921, on the family farm in Springdale Township, Wis. Helen passed away on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Ingleside Nursing Home in Mount Horeb.