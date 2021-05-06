Verona-based independent bookstore Kismet Books has set a virtual reading and discussion with author Corey Finkle and illustrator Shelley Couvillion of picture book, “Your Future Is Bright.”
The free online event is set for 6-6:45 p.m., May 17.
“Celebrate the boundless possibilities of the future with this uplifting picture book about the potential in every child,” the Facebook event description states. “Follow a group of children as they dream about what the future might hold.”
The Facebook description describes the book as an “inspiring ode to self-confidence, kindness, and dedication.”
Registration is requested – to register, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks/events.