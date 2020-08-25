When the Paoli Fireballs adopted the Paoli Park in 1976, under the guidance of former club leader Charlene Ray, it was little more than an open field.
Club members began raking leaves, pulling weeds, pruning, clipping, mulching and planting flowers, shrubs and trees, and most of the club’s events shifted focus toward raising funds for the beautification of the park.
Eventually, the club began to call the park “The Pride of Paoli.”
To bring that about, carnivals held at the nearby St. William church included cake walks, white elephant sales, games, pony rides and a fortune teller.
At the request of the club, seven tons of newspapers and magazines donated by community members were collected and bundled at the Montrose town garage and hauled in sacks and boxes to Weathercheck Insulation in Oregon, to be turned in for money.
By June of 1977, the park had a new playground surrounded by a bright array of plants from a garden of petunias to trees including American cranberry, witch hazel, juniper and hazelnut. In the fall of 1978, a small shelter with a cementer floor and wood benches was built next to the park’s water pump, to provide a resting space for hikers and bikers.
Over the years, the club received financial support from the Montrose Budget Busters Homemakers, Belleville FFA, Mt. Vernon Snowmobile Club and area farmers and businessmen to support projects at the park.
“Since the 4-H Fireballs park beautification project began in 1977, a new community spirit has also begun – the rejuvenation of the park has also sparked a new interest in the community among business leaders, farmers and town board members,” a 1983 club report read.
Yearly projects at the park continued, and in 1983, the Fireballs commemorated the progress of adding a shelter, playground equipment and landscaping to the empty lot by erecting a sign using funds received through the newspaper and magazine recycling effort. The sign, still present today, features an illustration of the town’s historic flour grain mill along with the group’s moniker etched in.
It was then that the club sought to put a finishing touch on the park – building a gazebo in the center of the park – in the same spot a gazebo had stood from at least 1880 up through 1945.
The original gazebo had been used for community events such as concerts for decades before neglect caused it to rot and be torn down. Group members searched state historical society archives, local libraries and old newspapers for photos of the 1880 gazebo.
“The proposed gazebo would be the physical culmination of the town’s pride in itself,” the 1983 club report read. “As their biggest project, to add the crowning touch to the park, the club would like to rebuild the sparkling white gazebo in the center of the park. It would act as the hub nucleus for all park events.”
The club raised the $2,500 necessary to build the structure, and with the help of 23 4-H members, 17 leaders, 26 parents and 40 non-members, it completed the building in 1984.
After a long day of work building the gazebo, everyone enjoyed hot dogs and orange soda before playing a game of baseball in the park.
“Despite the sunburns and blistered hands, everyone went home tired, but happy,” a club report read.
In the years since, club members have continued to add to the park, including bike racks, a little free library and a butterfly garden.
The projects were recognized over time with honors including the Madison Capital Community Citizens’ orchid award and a distinguished service award from the Kiwanis club.