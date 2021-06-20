For more than 150 years, Verona’s historic Davidson House has sat on the banks of the Sugar River.
In that time, it’s seen its share of yard work. And now people have a chance to both see the property and lend a hand themselves in keeping it maintained. That will be at the Verona Area Historical Society’s work day, set for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, at the house.
The house is located at the end of a long driveway, officially known on some maps as “Oak Grove Road,” which comes off of Highway 69 heading south out of Verona, Verona Area Historical Society president Jesse Charles told the Press. The road is immediately south of Riverside Drive and north of Locust Drive, on the west side of Hwy. 69.
For the work day, volunteers are needed to cut back weeds, rake leaves, shovel and move dirt, and do other general yard maintenance tasks. People are asked to bring work gloves and any general yard work/gardening tools, in particular: shovels and dirt rakes, kneeling pads, wheelbarrows, gardening/pruning tools and weed wackers. Long sleeves and pants are recommended, along with outdoor shoes. Parking is available on site.
The home is believed to have been built by early Verona settler Patrick Davidson around the 1850s, Charles wrote the Press in an email. Davidson also brought Verona its first horse-drawn threshing machine, as well as a love for performing Scottish music with neighboring farmers at early community gatherings.
The house and its surrounding property was acquired by Dane County Parks in 2018, and the Verona Area Historical Society is a partner in helping take care of the house, “one of the last of its kind in Verona,” Charles wrote.
For more information, email saveveronahistory@gmail.com.