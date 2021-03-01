The senior center will host a presentation next week about women’s suffrage, presented by someone who portrays the women who fought for it in the 19th and 20th centuries.
Madison resident Jessica Michna, recipient of the Presidential Service Center's Distinguished Service Award, is widely known for her portrayals of First Ladies, notable women of history and fictitious characters.
In a 1 p.m. presentation on Thursday, March 11, Michna will discuss historical figures who championed the cause of women’s suffrage in the United States and overseas in the late 19th and early 20th century, including Cristabel and Emmeline Pankhurst, Susan B. Anthony, Emma Davisson, and Elisabeth Cady Stanton.
To sign up, call 845-7471.