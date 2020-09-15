If You Go What: 'Wolves and Wildlands' taxidermy exhibit Where: Verona Public Library, 500 Silent St. When: noon to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays; noon to 6 p.m., Fridays; noon to 4 p.m., Saturdays through Wednesday, Oct. 28 Info: veronapubliclibrary.org

If You Go What: Wolf 101 When: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 17 Platform: Zoom Info: Call Trudy at 608-497-2872 or email tlorandos@ci.verona.wi.us The International Wolf Center staff will cover the basics of gray wolf biology and behavior: including where wolves live, what they eat, and how they have adapted to different environments. This interactive program is a great introduction to the world of gray wolves.

If You Go What: Wolf Ecology When: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23 Platform: Zoom Info: Call Trudy at 608-497-2872 or email tlorandos@ci.verona.wi.us Using the gray wolf as an example, International Wolf Center staff will introduce you to basic concepts in ecology and the various interactions that these apex predators have with other animals. Gray wolves are just one animal in their ecosystem, but they can have a large impact on other creatures around them.

If You Go What: Book discussion of “American Wolf: A True Story of Survival and Obsession in the West” by Jake Blakeslee When: 6-7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 24 Platform: Zoom Info: Call Trudy at 608-497-2872 or email tlorandos@ci.verona.wi.us American Wolf by Jason Blakeslee, is a story of the reintroduction of wolves into Yellowstone National Park and its aftermath. The book focuses on matriarch O-Six, who raises three generations of wolves in Yellowstone. Copies are available at the service desk.

If You Go What: Wolf Pup 101 When: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 30 Platform: Zoom Info: Call Trudy at 608-497-2872 or email tlorandos@ci.verona.wi.us Ever wondered what it’s like to grow up as a wolf? Step into the shoes of our wolf care International Wolf Center staff and follow our ambassador wolves through their first year of life. You will learn the stages of pup development and what it takes to raise wolves at the International Wolf Center.

If You Go What: Arctic Wolves When: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 8 Platform: Zoom Info: Call Trudy at 608-497-2872 or email tlorandos@ci.verona.wi.us The arctic is one of the harshest places on earth, but it still supports a complex ecosystem that includes an arctic subspecies of the gray wolf. Join the International Wolf Center staff and learn more about their very own arctic ambassadors, Axel and Grayson, and the ways they would interact with their prey and other animals.

If You Go What: Wolf Research When: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15 Platform: Zoom Info: Call Trudy at 608-497-2872 or email tlorandos@ci.verona.wi.us Discover how wolf researchers have learned to track wolves. The International Wolf Center staff will look at the history and methods behind tracking wolves. We will explore the reasons why wolves are tracked, what radio telemetry is, and what information is gathered once they are found.

If You Go What: Wolves in Wildlands When: 6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22 Platform: Zoom Info: Call Trudy at 608-497-2872 or email tlorandos@ci.verona.wi.us Gray wolves are an incredibly widespread species and can be found in many of Earth’s ecosystems, from the desert to the arctic. In this program, the International Wolf Center staff will introduce you to different subspecies of the gray wolf from around the world and delve into the ways they have adapted to their environment.