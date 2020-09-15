The library is home to a wild traveling exhibition now through Wednesday, Oct. 28.
The exhibit, called ‘Wolves and Wildlands,’ is on loan from the International Wolf Center of Minneapolis.
The exhibit is located in the main area of the library, and consists of five taxidermied wolves and one taxidermied coyote. The animals are available for viewing during regular library hours.
“It’s really spectacular, it’s incredible — they’re really beautiful animals,” said the library’s adult services coordinator Trudy Lorandos. “We’ve been trying to get the exhibit here for some time.”
The exhibit was already scheduled before the COVID-19 pandemic, and the library decided to move forward with it despite reduced services and hours at the building.
“The story of wolves in North America takes us to many places, from the Arctic to the southwestern United States,” the library’s website states. “And for every region where wolves thrive — or struggle to survive — cultural and economic pressures continue to shape their existence. The Wolves and Wildlands exhibition provides a compelling, continental perspective on wolves today.”
While the in-person exhibit is the main part of the educational program, there are also seven upcoming virtual events that fit into the overall theme including a book discussion.
Some of the online classes have been facilitated by local individuals such as a wildlife specialist at UW-Madison, while most are being led by staff from the International Wolf Center.
The library is open from 9-10 a.m. daily Mondays through Saturdays exclusively for senior citizens and high-risk individuals. It is open for all visitors from noon to 7 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m. on Fridays and noon to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.
Visit veronapubliclibrary.org for more information about the online programs and to register for them.