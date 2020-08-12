People are invited to enjoy summer safely while touring several local wineries, breweries and shops.

People staying at a Verona-based hotel can ride the shuttle for free. It will run continuously from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday Aug. 15 and 22 throughout the event, making stops in downtown New Glarus, Verona and Paoli. Shuttles will have a maximum 50 percent capacity, and face coverings are required.

Stops include Bailey’s Run Winery, Hope Haus Brewing Company and Wisconsin Brewing Company

For more information, visit veronawi.com.

