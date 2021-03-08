Herbalist Kathleen Raven Wildwood will provide an overview of herbalist practices at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18.
Wildwood, the founder and director of Wildwood Institute, will present on how to heal everyday ailments, make herbal medicines, or begin a career in herbalism.
Topics to be discussed include: What herbalists do, why someone might want to become an herbalist, the different types of herbalists (family, community, professional), how to use herbs safely and effectively and how practice legally as a clinical herbalist in the United States.
The event will be held through Zoom.
The event is $10.
To register, visit wildwoodinstitute.com.