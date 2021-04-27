The Verona Public Library is set to offer its annual Word on the Street 5K Run/Walk as both an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, May 1.
Those who do not register in advance online may still participate by registering in-person the day of the event, according to the library’s website.
Online Registration for the in-person event ends at 6 a.m. on May 1, after which race day registration available in person. Online Registration for the virtual event ends at 5 p.m. that day.
For social distancing purposes, the in-person race allows participants to choose their start time between 8 a.m. and noon May 1, according to a March 29 library news release.
Registration costs $30 and all proceeds from the event support the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/5k or call 608-845-7180.