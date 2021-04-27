Word on the Street 5K 2018 (copy)

Runners and walkers begin the race as they travel down Silent Street in front of the library during the 2018 Word on the Street 5K event.

 File photo by Scott Girard

The Verona Public Library is set to offer its annual Word on the Street 5K Run/Walk as both an in-person and virtual event on Saturday, May 1.

Those who do not register in advance online may still participate by registering in-person the day of the event, according to the library’s website.

Online Registration for the in-person event ends at 6 a.m. on May 1, after which race day registration available in person. Online Registration for the virtual event ends at 5 p.m. that day.

For social distancing purposes, the in-person race allows participants to choose their start time between 8 a.m. and noon May 1, according to a March 29 library news release.

Registration costs $30 and all proceeds from the event support the Verona Public Library Endowment Fund.

For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/5k or call 608-845-7180.

