The City of Verona is hosting an event about the city’s water supply later this month.
The event, titled “City of Verona Water Resources: Where Does Verona's Water Come from and Where Does it Go?” is taking place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12. The Verona Public Library is virtually hosting the presentation.
Marty Cieslik, who serves as the City of Verona public works construction manager, will lead the hour-long presentation. Cieslik is scheduled to discuss topics like the Sugar River watershed, where the city's water comes from and where it goes after public use.
The event is based on a similar presentation from 2019. Though, it has been updated to reflect changes in Verona’s water management over the past two years. This includes a new water supply well, the replacement of an interceptor sewer line and plans for a new stormwater basin.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.