Expect some smoke on the water of seven of the City of Verona’s storm water basins later this spring from prescribed burns.
The Verona Public Library will share a pre-recorded video of City of Verona public works construction manager Marty Cieslik on Tuesday, March 30, and Thursday, April 1, who will talk about the prescribed burns taking place at the storm water basins around the city later this spring. He will talk about why the city does these burns, when residents can expect to see them and what to expect, according to an event description from the library.
The burns are scheduled at Gateway West (on the west side of Cohiba Court); West Park (Maple Road north of Basswood Avenue); Meister Addition West (between Breckenridge and Northern Lights roads); American Way (in Verona Tech Park); West Verona Avenue (between West Verona Avenue and Half Mile Road); Hometown Circle West (between McDonald’s and Hometown Circle); and Cathedral Point (between Chapel Royal and Westminster Way).
Registration is required, so library staff can share a link to the video via email. Interested attendees should sign up in the April 1 event, which allows registration.
For more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.