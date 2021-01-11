The Verona Public Library is hosting a virtual event about self-care and how to develop your own routine.
The event, “Stay Well or Feel Better” is taking place at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19. The program will be presented virtually and is limited to 15 participants.
JoAnne Lindberg, a Shiatsu practitioner certified by the American Organization for Bodywork Therapies of Asia, will discuss ways to care for your mind, body and spirit. In this interactive program, Lindberg will explore how to address self-care needs and create your own self-care program.
For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events.