The Verona Senior Center is offering a variety of virtual programs to keep aging minds and bodies fit and healthy. For information about how to register for events or the associated costs, visit friendsofverona seniorcenter.org/calendar
Mind Over Bladder
1 p.m., Thursday, April 8
Have you ever been in a situation where you have coughed, laughed or sneezed and had to make a quick break for the bathroom? Do you wear a pad just in case? When was the last time you slept through the night?
As we age we often assume that these situations are a normal part of the aging process. However, research shows that we are wrong! Although common, incontinence or bladder/bowel leakage is not a normal part of aging!
Join Director Stephanie Ehle to learn some tips and tricks for good bladder health.
How to Reduce Negativity: 2-Part Series
Part 1: Laying the Groundwork
1 p.m., Monday, April 5
We have all experienced negativity in our families and among our friends. Whether we disagree about politics, religion, child-rearing, or just where to go for dinner, it's hard sometimes to remain positive.
Dr. Neal Nybo is a positivity expert. He will apply his research, experience, and knowledge of improving positivity in companies and organizations to our daily lives. His new book, Workplace Positivity, describes thirty micro-actions to help eliminate negativity in the workplace as well as home and community.