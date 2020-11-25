Parade of homes

A display home in the Fall 2020 Parade of Homes, which took place Oct. 16-18 and 23-25.

The Madison Area Builders Association will host a free Virtual Parade of Homes this month, featuring 22 homes from a dozen Dane County communities, including Verona.

The Fall Virtual Parade of Homes launched Monday, Nov. 16, at MadisonFallParadeofHomes.com/virtual and will feature homes ranging in price from $350,000 to $1.2 million, according to a Nov. 10 association news release.

The event will include 360-degree, self-guided virtual tours, photos and vendor information for each home. Communities featured in the Parade of Homes include: Cross Plains, DeForest, Lake Kegonsa, Lake Waubesa, Lake Wisconsin, Madison, Middleton, Oregon, Sun Prairie, Verona and Waunakee.

For information, visit madisonfallparadeofhomes.com

