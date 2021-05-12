Library re-opens for public browsing

Librarian Christi Makos is stationed behind a wall of plexiglass, prepared to get materials for guests from the children’s section for patrons on Saturday, April 17.

The inside of Verona Public Library re-opened to the public on Monday, April 12.

Hours and services will be limited to start and some areas will remain closed to browsing such as the children’s and adult nonfiction sections.

 Photo by Neal Patten

People can find out the latest ways to maintain a healthy lawn the organic way later this month, all from the comfort of their home.

The Verona Public Library is hosting a virtual program, titled “Organic Lawn Care: Where the Grass is Greener,” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.

John Gishnock III, owner of Formecology, LLC, will talk about learning how to establish and maintain a healthy lawn throughout the year while being conscious of our environment, pets, and children, according to the library website.

This program will be available over Zoom. People will receive the Zoom link over email when they register.

To register or for more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.

