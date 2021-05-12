People can find out the latest ways to maintain a healthy lawn the organic way later this month, all from the comfort of their home.
The Verona Public Library is hosting a virtual program, titled “Organic Lawn Care: Where the Grass is Greener,” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 25.
John Gishnock III, owner of Formecology, LLC, will talk about learning how to establish and maintain a healthy lawn throughout the year while being conscious of our environment, pets, and children, according to the library website.
This program will be available over Zoom. People will receive the Zoom link over email when they register.
To register or for more information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.