The Verona Senior Center is offering a variety of virtual programs to keep aging minds and bodies fit and healthy. For information about how to register for events, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/calendar
Keeping Fit with Shannon
8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire
3-4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10
Tai Chi Balance with Jody
11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Dec. 11
Keeping Fit with Shannon
11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Dec. 14
MELT with Liron
5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16
Learn how to reduce joint pain and muscle tension with self-treatment techniques that rehydrate your connective tissue and rebalance your nervous system. Improve flexibility, balance, posture and core strength as you reduce everyday aches and pains in this class.
Keeping Fit with Shannon
8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire
3-4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17