Core Class at Verona Senior Center

Alasa Wiest, programming manager for the Verona Senior Center, leads a Core Strength class on Dec. 17, 2019.

The Verona Senior Center is offering a variety of virtual programs to keep aging minds and bodies fit and healthy. For information about how to register for events, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/calendar

Keeping Fit with Shannon

8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 10

Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire

3-4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10

Tai Chi Balance with Jody

11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Dec. 11

Keeping Fit with Shannon

11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Dec. 14

MELT with Liron

5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16

Learn how to reduce joint pain and muscle tension with self-treatment techniques that rehydrate your connective tissue and rebalance your nervous system. Improve flexibility, balance, posture and core strength as you reduce everyday aches and pains in this class.

Keeping Fit with Shannon

8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 17

Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire

3-4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 17

