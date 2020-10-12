The Verona Senior Center is offering a variety of virtual programs to keep aging minds and bodies fit and healthy. For information about how to register for events and associated costs, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/ calendar or call 608-845-7471.
Keeping Fit with Shannon
8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 15
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire
3-4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 15
Tai Chi Balance with Jody
11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Oct. 16
Keeping Fit with Shannon
11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Oct. 19
Three In One Exercise with Rachel
6-7 p.m., Monday, Oct. 19
Join for a head to toe, mind and body workout. Class will incorporate aerobics, floor exercise and mindfulness. Strength, cardio and balance class.
Caregivers Support Group
10-11:45 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20
Getting Old Can Be Fun
10:30-11:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21
Build movement confidence as you age in a four part virtual series with Lucas Koenecke on Wednesdays.
Join Koenecke, from Inside Out Intelligent Training, who specializes in building movement confidence through Neuro-based training methods. Throughout this four part series, you will learn how the brain is interconnected and what you can start doing to shift it in positive ways. Then join in as he teaches you physical movements that you will be able to do, no matter what your skill level is.
Oct. 21 session: Brain fuel patterns and reduce breath for cellular health.
Pumpkin Burger Cooking Class
2-3 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21
Join Alasa and Stephanie to learn how to make a super healthy, seasonal burger.
Pick up a free pumpkin burger kit on Tuesday, Oct. 20 between 3-3:30 p.m.
Please register for the event by noon on Thursday, Oct. 15 by calling 845-7471.
Melt with Liron
5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21
Learn how to reduce joint pain and muscle tension with self-treatment techniques that rehydrate your connective tissue and rebalance your nervous system. Improve flexibility, balance, posture and core strength as you reduce everyday aches and pains in this class.
Keeping Fit with Shannon
8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire
3-4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22