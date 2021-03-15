Verona Public Library file
Some of these events require advanced registration to receive links to the Zoom meetings. Other events are held through Facebook Live. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org/events

Favorite Books and Bites: Big Nate4-5 p.m., Thursday, March 18

Discuss the Big Nate book series, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the books. For ages 8-11. Request materials one week in advance.

Teen Dungeons and Dragons4-5:30 p.m., Thursday, March 18

Fantasy and Adventure await in the 5th edition of Dungeons and Dragons. Played through Zoom combination with Roll20. All skill levels welcome.

For ages 12-18. Registration required.

