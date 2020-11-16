Some of these events require advanced registration to receive links to the Zoom meetings. Other events are held through Facebook Live. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Favorite Books and Bites: Wings of Fire
4-5 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19
Discuss the series "Wings of Fire," plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the books. For ages 8-11.
Call 608-845-7180 to schedule a curbside pickup for everything you'll need to participate.
Books 'n Booze Virtual Book Club
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 19
Join virtually to discuss "The Bear and the Nightingale" by Katherine Arden. Please register in advance to receive the Zoom link via email. Books are available for curbside pick up at the Verona Public Library.
Synopsis: At the edge of the Russian wilderness, winter lasts most of the year and the snowdrifts grow taller than houses. But Vasilisa doesn't mind—she spends the winter nights huddled around the embers of a fire with her beloved siblings, listening to her nurse's fairy tales…
Frozen Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, Nov. 23
Enjoy stories, songs, activities about "Frozen" with special guests. Tune in on Facebook.
Character Craft Mondays: "Frozen" FUN
3-3:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23
Tune in on Facebook and get creative with different art projects each week. For ages 2-6. Request materials by filling out the online form or call 608-845-7180 to schedule a curbside pickup for supplies.
Distance Learning English Classes for Adults
6-8 p.m., Monday, Nov. 23
Participants will learn English speaking and communication skills. Topics include talking about family, health, communicating at work, meeting with your child’s teacher, phone calls, small talk and more. Students will receive free English textbooks, at their level, in the mail. The textbook will be used for class and weekly homework. This class is presented in partnership with the Literacy Network. For more information and to sign up, call the Literacy Network at 608-244-3911. This class will be presented through Zoom.
Tween Dungeons and Dragons
3:45-5:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24
Fantasy and Adventure await in the 5th edition of Dungeons and Dragons. Played through Zoom. All skill levels welcome. For ages 8-11.
Registration required.
Thanksgiving Story Time
10-10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 24
Join us on Facebook Live for this special Thanksgiving story time for all ages.