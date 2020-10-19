Some of these events require advanced registration to receive links to the Zoom meetings. Other events are held through Facebook Live. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Books ‘n Booze Virtual Meeting
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22
Join virtually to discuss “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” by Iain Reid
Please register in advance so librarians can send you the Zoom link via email. Books are available to pick up in person or for curbside pick up at the Verona Public Library.
Synopsis: In this deeply suspenseful and irresistibly unnerving debut novel, a man and his girlfriend are on their way to a secluded farm. When the two take an unexpected detour, she is left stranded in a deserted high school, wondering if there is any escape at all. What follows is a twisted unraveling that will haunt you long after the last page is turned.
Wolves in Wildlands
6:30-7:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22
Gray wolves are an incredibly widespread species and can be found in many of Earth’s ecosystems, from the desert to the arctic. The International Wolf Center staff will introduce you to different subspecies of the gray wolf from around the world and delve into the ways they have adapted to their environment. This program will be presented through Zoom.
Dragons Love Tacos Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26
Enjoy stories, songs, activities about "Dragons Love Tacos!"
Tune in on Facebook.
Character Craft Mondays: Dragons Love Tacos
3-3:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 26
Tune in on Facebook and get creative with different art projects each week. For ages 2-6.
Stop by the youth services express desk or email verlibyouth@gmail.com to schedule a curbside pickup for supplies.
All Ages Halloween Trivia Online
6-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27
Join for virtual Halloween trivia! This multi-question trivia event will be hosted using Crowdpurr. The day of the event, the library release the link to the the trivia questions. Then starting at 6 p.m., you can put your Halloween trivia knowledge to the test. You can play along and enter your answers from a browser on your smart device or computer--no registration required. Feel free to work as an individual or as a team with the people you're quarantined with, and don't forget the faster you answer, the more points you can earn!
This event is conducted through Crowdpurr. With this online platform all the action happens right on your smart device or computer--there's no video feed or direct interaction with other participants. If you run into technical difficulties, please private message the library on Facebook! It'll be the easiest way for us to respond ASAP and get you in the game!
Teen/Tween Craft: Creepy Plants
4-5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 28
Tune in on Facebook to craft. For ages 8-18.
Stop by the youth services express desk or email verlibyouth@gmail.com to schedule a curbside pickup for the craft supplies.
”Parkland: Birth of a Movement” Discussion
7-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29
Join the library for a discussion of the 2020-2021 UW-Madison Go Big Read selection, “Parkland: Birth of a Movement” by Dave Cullen.
Published one year after the February 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, the acclaimed, New York Times bestselling author of “Columbine” offers an intimate, deeply moving account of the extraordinary teenage survivors who became activists and pushed back against the NRA and Congressional leaders, inspiring millions of Americans to join their grassroots movement.
A learning event for adults held through Zoom. Registration required.