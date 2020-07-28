The Verona Senior Center is offering a variety of virtual programs to keep aging minds and bodies fit and healthy. For information about how to register for events, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/calendar
Keeping Fit with Shannon8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, July 23
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire3-4 p.m., Thursday, July 23
Promoting Positive Relationships11 a.m. to noon, Friday, July 24
Join us for a Zoom discussion about why maintaining positive relationships as you age is important especially when residing in a community with many different types of people. This presentation will be given by Janet Bollig from SSM Health.
Tai Chi Balance with Jody11 a.m. to noon, Friday, July 24
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire9-10 a.m., Saturday, July 25
Keeping Fit with Shannon11 a.m. to noon, Monday, July 27
Yoga Flow With Rachel12:30-1:30 p.m. and 1:45-2:45 p.m., Monday, July 27
A floor-based yoga class that emphasizes proper alignment, body awareness, movement mechanics and balance through dynamic and gentle sequences. Participants must be able to transfer to the floor independently.
Three In One Exercise with Rachel3-4 p.m., Monday, July 27
Join for a head to toe, mind and body workout. Class will incorporate aerobics, floor exercise and mindfulness. Strength, cardio and balance class.
Melt with Liron5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 29
Learn how to reduce joint pain and muscle tension with self-treatment techniques that rehydrate your connective tissue and rebalance your nervous system. Improve flexibility, balance, posture and core strength as you reduce everyday aches and pains in this class.
Keeping Fit with Shannon8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, July 30