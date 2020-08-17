The Verona Senior Center is offering a variety of virtual programs to keep aging minds and bodies fit and healthy. For information about how to register for events, visit friendsofveronaseniorcenter.org/calendar
Keeping Fit with Shannon
8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 20
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire
3-4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20
Tai Chi Balance with Jody
11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Aug. 21
Keeping Fit with Shannon
11 a.m. to noon, Monday, Aug. 21
Yoga Flow With Rachel
1-2 p.m., Monday, Aug. 21
A floor-based yoga class that emphasizes proper alignment, body awareness, movement mechanics and balance through dynamic and gentle sequences. Participants must be able to transfer to the floor independently.
Caregiver Support
10-11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 25
Are you a caregiver? Join the Verona Caregivers Group meeting on Zoom.
“Your Gut Microbiome”
1-2 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26
Your gut microbiome explained. Learn how these small bacteria play a big role to your overall health. Your gut is host to more bacteria than the number of cells in your entire body. In this workshop you’ll learn what microbiome is, how it can affect your health, and how what you eat can help or harm it. Please RSVP to Alasa at alasa.wiest@ci.verona.wi.us
Melt with Liron
5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26
Learn how to reduce joint pain and muscle tension with self-treatment techniques that rehydrate your connective tissue and rebalance your nervous system. Improve flexibility, balance, posture and core strength as you reduce everyday aches and pains in this class.
Three In One Exercise with Rachel
6-7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26
Join for a head to toe, mind and body workout. Class will incorporate aerobics, floor exercise and mindfulness. Strength, cardio and balance class.
Keeping Fit with Shannon
8:45-9:45 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 27
“Agrace 101”
11 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Aug. 27
In this presentation you will learn about Agrace services that support people in their homes. They will review hospice, palliative care, and Age at Home which includes non-medical caregivers. Please RSVP to Alasa at alasa.wiest@ci.verona.wi.us
Flowing Wave Qigong with Claire
3-4 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27
