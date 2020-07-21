Some of these events require advanced registration to receive links to the Zoom meetings. Other events are held through Facebook Live. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Pre-School Story Time9:30-10 a.m., Thursday, July 23.
Virtual stories and songs. For ages 3-5.
”Alice in Wonderland” presented by Hampstead Stage10:30-11:30 a.m., Thursday, July 23
Hampstead Stage Company of Chicago presents a virtual performance of “Alice in Wonderland” accompanied by a study guide and activities.
This performance will only be available to view on July 23.
Books ‘N Booze Book Club6-7 p.m., Thursday, July 23
Join virtually to discuss “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer. Register in advance to receive the Zoom link via email. Books are available to pick up in person or for curbside pick up at the library.
Pajama Story Time7-7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 23
Join this virtual pajama storytime every other week for stories, songs, and movement activities.
Sensory Friendly Story Time9:30-10 a.m., Friday, July 24
Virtual stories, songs, yoga and breathing exercises for children and their caregivers. Geared for ages 2-5.
Baby Story Time10:30-11 a.m., Friday, July 24
A virtual lap-sit story time for infants and their caregivers. For ages 0-18 months.
Tween Escape Room1-1:45 p.m., Friday, July 24
Youth ages 8-11 may participate in a virtual escape room using Zoom, working with a team to solve puzzles and open locks.
Registration required.
Teen Escape Room2-2:45 p.m., Friday, July 24
Youth ages 12-17 may participate in a virtual escape room using Zoom, working with a team to solve puzzles and open locks.
Registration required.
Everybody Story Time9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28
Virtual stories and songs for children ages 5 and younger and their caregivers.
Fairy Tale STEAM1-1:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 28
Mystery bag project geared to ages 6-11.
Toddler Story Time9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday, July 29
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers ages 1 to 2 and their caregivers.
Tween Craft: Sun Print Paper and Sun Catchers1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 29
Ages 8-11. Registration required.
Teen Craft: Sunprint Paper and Invisible Ink1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 29
Ages 12-18. Registration required.
Teen Dungeons and Dragons3:30-5 p.m., Wednesday, July 29
Fantasy and Adventure await in the 5th edition of Dungeons and Dragons. All skill levels welcome. Ages 12-18. Registration required.
Pre-School Story Time9:30-10 a.m., Thursday, July 30
Virtual stories and songs for children ages 3 to 5 and their caregivers.
Nickey Fynn magic show1:30-2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 30
Nickey Fynn’s hilarious magic show will be virtually broadcast live from the Verona Public Library. He’ll show some amazing magic plus teach you a few tricks. Tune in live or watch the recording through the end of August.