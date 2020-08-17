Some of these events require advanced registration to receive links to the Zoom meetings. Other events are held through Facebook Live. For information, visit veronapubliclibrary.org.
Read It and Eat: Where the Mountain Meets the Moon
2-3 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20
Discuss the book “Where the Mountain Meets the Moon” by Grace Lin, plus enjoy activities and snacks related to the book. For ages 8 — 11.
Email verlibyouth@gmail.com or call the library at 608-845-7180 (ext. 2) to sign up and arrange to get everything you’ll need to participate.
Harry Potter Maker Club: Mandrakes
1:30-2:30 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26
Starting a week before the program, please stop by the youth services express desk or email verlibyouth@gmail.com to schedule a curbside pickup.
Tune in to Facebook to learn the craft.
For ages 9-12.
Registration required.
Books 'n Booze Virtual Meeting
6-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 27
Join virtually to discuss "The Sellout" by Paul Beatty. Please register in advance so librarians can send you the Zoom link via email. Books are available to pick up in person or for curbside pick up at the Verona Public Library.
Synopsis: A biting satire about a young man's isolated upbringing and the race trial that sends him to the Supreme Court, Paul Beatty's "The Sellout" showcases a comic genius at the top of his game. It challenges the sacred tenets of the United States Constitution, urban life, the civil rights movement, the father-son relationship, and the holy grail of racial equality―the black Chinese restaurant.
Everybody Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 1
Virtual stories and songs for children and their caregivers. For ages 0-5.
Toddler Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 2
Virtual stories and songs for toddlers and their caregivers. For ages 1 and 2.
Preschool Story Time
9:30-10 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 3
Virtual stories and songs. For ages 3-5.