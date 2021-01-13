Do you ever wonder what happens to our brain as we age? Or if there is a way to optimize the health of your brain?
People are invited to join Capitol Physical Therapy’s Dr. Tyler Harrington for a discussion on brain and cognitive health from 11 a.m. to noon, Friday, Jan. 15, in a virtual event facilitated by the Verona Senior Center. He will cover normal aging of the human brain, as well as exercises, tips, and tricks to improve and optimize brain health as people age.
The meeting will be held through Zoom video conference software. You may join the Zoom presentation with your computer, tablet, or smartphone. You may also participate using a landline telephone.
For a link to the virtual meeting, call the center at 845-7471.