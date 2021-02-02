Kismet Books, a new independent bookshop in the Matts House on E. Verona Ave. and Main St., has scheduled two virtual author events.
At 6:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8, New Glarus author and illustrator will read her book “Scout Stays Home,” a story about a puppy in a pandemic.
The book was created to help children cope with their feelings in a time of confusion, fear, and anger at the disruption of their routines, according to the page.
And at 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, Portage-based author Jeff Nania will join Kismet virtually for a reading and author Q&A. Nania is the author of the Northern Lakes mystery series including “Figure Eight” and “Spider Lake.”
For information about both events and to register, visit facebook.com/KismetBooks or kismetbookshop.com/events.