People are invited to take a time traveling adventure back to early 1900s farming in Wisconsin -- in miniature -- at the Verona Senior Center at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26.
Verona’s Bill Rettenmund will show off his collection of handmade miniature farm equipment models and explain for each one both the intricate process of how they were created and also how the life size versions actually worked. The event is held through the Verona Area Historical Society.
“Some of our members who grew up around farms might recognize, and might have even used some of these tools,” wrote historical society president Jesse Charles in an email to the Press. “Bill has displayed his creations at multiple shows around Wisconsin, including several displays over the years at the Black Earth Historical Society.”
Rettennmund last worked with the historical society presentation in August 2018, when he shared his experiences as a Vietnam helicopter crew chief.
For more information, visit veronahistory.com.