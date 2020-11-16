Opportunities for Verona area veterans to observe Veterans Day, or to be honored for their service, were limited this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hamper large social gatherings.
Even so, three events took place in the city on Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Members of American Legion Post 385 held their traditional flag-raising ceremony in the morning at Hometown Junction park, with only a few non-members in attendance.
The program was recorded by Andy Scott of Verona Hometown Access Television for airing on the channel.
The senior center provided a free lunch by drive-thru pickup service.
And the annual chili dinner was served curbside from the Legion building in the evening.