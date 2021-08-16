The Verona Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” traffic safety campaign from Wednesday, Aug. 18 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
According to a VPD news release, last year in Wisconsin, there were 6,050 alcohol-related crashes, including 167 deaths, with alcohol contributing to more than a quarter of all traffic fatalities. Last year, there were 2,250 drug-related crashes that caused 80 deaths, up from 1,749 crashes and 59 fatalities in 2019.
People can download the free “Drive Sober” mobile app at wisconsindot.gov. The app includes a “find a ride” feature to help locate mass transit and taxi services. Some bars and restaurants also have programs to provide patrons a safe ride home.