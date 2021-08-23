A popular service at the City of Verona Senior Center halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic returned last week.
The senior center’s monthly newsletter announced it would again host in-person meals in the building at 11:45 a.m. Mondays through Thursdays, starting in August. The senior center will continue to offer drive-up services for meals from 4-4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, with the ability to pre-order meals for an entire month.
Meals need to be reserved by noon the previous Wednesday by calling (608) 848-0438, or physically turning in an order form included in the monthly newsletter to the senior center or emailing it to nutrition@ci.verona.wi.us. All meals are $6 regardless of whether they will be eaten in-person or picked up in the drive-thru, and any late registrations won’t be honored, the center’s newsletter states.
The decision to bring back group meals is a change from a few months ago. As of mid-June, the senior center announced that some activities such as in-person meals, some support groups and trips were still on hold, and staff were just returning to the building full-time from working at home.
Congregate meals were stopped in March 2020, as the senior center became one of the first city services to close its doors to the public as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.