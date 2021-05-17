In honor of Earth Day, two events took place around Verona on Thursday, April 22.
At Badger Prairie County Park, pine tree saplings were handed out to community members.
The tree giveaways were part of an initiative called “Healthy Parks, Healthy You,” which was announced earlier this year as a collaboration between SSM Health, Dean Health Plan, the Foundation for Dane County Parks and Dane County Parks.
In an April 20 news release, Foundation for Dane County Parks president Bill Lunny said that handing out tree saplings is an ideal way to show the ways community health and nature are connected.
“A healthy sustainable community will plant trees under whose shade we do not plan to sit but which will benefit future generations,” he said in the release. “Like a healthy community, a tree has roots for stability and sustenance, a trunk for durability and growth, and branches and leaves to provide shade and reach to the sky for inspiration.”
On another side of the city, residents gathered at the Verona Senior Center to help with a trash pick-up.
A group of volunteers came masked and were provided trash bags and gloves, after which they headed around the neighborhood and down the Military Ridge Trail to clean up litter and debris.
“We had a great time, we spent about an hour walking around town and collected a ton of trash,” senior center director Stephanie Ehle told the Press. “We hope to do it again soon.”