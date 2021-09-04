If you have a bicycle that’s in usable condition, but has gathered some dust lately, nonprofit Bikes 4 Kidz has a use for it.
The nonprofit will host a bike collection event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at multiple locations in Madison, the surrounding suburban communities and at Salem United Church of Christ, 502 Mark Drive, Verona. Bikes 4 Kidz, which seeks to bring equity to transportation, accepts bikes that are in usable condition in all shapes and sizes, and then refurbishes them through the winter months before giving them away to children and families in April and May, a news release from executive director Kristie Goforth stated.
“So many amazing things come from a kid owning a bike,” she said in the release. “It helps build self confidence, independence, establishes healthy habits early on and creates positive lifelong memories.”
Bikes 4 Kidz can accept bikes that need small fixes such as worn-out brakes and chains or flat tires, but asks that bikes be in a usable condition because the nonprofit must front the costs for disposal, the release states. Adult-size bikes are accepted and are often given to families to make biking a group activity, the release adds.
In spring 2021, the nonprofit gave away over 2,000 bikes to children, but came up short of the 2,500 requests, according to the release. The organization has given away 5,600 bikes since 2017.
For more information, visit fb4kmadison.org.