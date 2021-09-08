Verona’s Ehle excited for first Ironman competition

When Chad Ehle gets ready to hop into the waters of Lake Monona on Sunday, Sept. 12, to begin his first Ironman Wisconsin competition, he’ll be looking forward to a day of grueling events – but hopefully a rewarding finish.
Ehle, 45, attended school in Verona Area School District before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a degree in mechanical engineering. After living in Madison for a few years, he and his wife moved to Verona in 2016.
While he was mainly involved with baseball growing up, Ehle dabbled in a variety of outdoor sports later, including downhill skiing, mountain biking, road cycling, rock climbing and scuba diving. He said road cycling soon turned into a “favorite activity,” and he tried to get to Verona each year to watch the Ironman athletes ride through the city.
“I was intrigued by the blend of aerodynamic speed and athleticism,” he wrote to the Press in an email.
Some cyclist friends talked him into doing the Verona Triterium sprint distance triathlon in 2018, and he enjoyed it enough to sign up for the Cambridge sprint triathlon later that year.
The next year, Ehle competed in the Verona Olympic distance triathlon, the Door County Half Iron, and the Devil's Challenge sprint triathlon, and set his sights on the big race.
“I knew almost immediately that I wanted to sign up for the Ironman Wisconsin full triathlon,” he said.
Ehle began training for Ironman Wisconsin 2020 in the late fall of 2019, swimming at Princeton Club pools, and running and biking in his basement all winter. When COVID-19 hit, he substituted pool swims with basement rowing machine workouts.
When last year’s race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he used the time “improving my fitness” and started ramping up training for this year’s race in March. Seeking to improve his swimming skills, Ehle signed up for summer swim classes with E3 Coaching Madison, and took on his biggest training challenge.
“I knew how to swim recreationally, but had little to no open water swim experience,” he said. “I remember thinking, ‘how can people swim that far?’ after my first few pool lap swim sessions.”
For the past few months, Ehle’s workouts during the week are 1-2 hours in length, with two sessions per day in some cases. Weekend workouts are much longer, generally with a swim on Saturday morning followed by a long bike ride. Sundays are reserved for long runs.
“I often find solace and connection with nature and the world when training,” he said.
Ehle said the most difficult part of training has been balancing the training time with other responsibilities of life.
“Although it is both physically and mentally challenging, these can definitely be overcome with the right mindset,” he said. “In contrast, there are only so many hours in the day that can be allocated. I have to be very efficient and structured in all of my activities. It takes an enormous amount of focus and discipline to continue to train day after day.”
With much of his time taken up by training this year, Ehle credits his wife and children for being “incredibly supportive of my goal.”
“It requires hard work and possibly even failure, but you have to be resilient and never give up,” he said. “I'm hoping to demonstrate to my children that the only barriers are those that you create in your own mind and that you truly can accomplish and do anything in life that you want to.”
And for a plan for his first Ironman competition? Ehle said that’s simple – just finish.
“I do have specific goals in mind for pacing, but I also want to make sure to absorb everything on race day and mentally photograph the sights, sounds, and emotions that I experience,” he said.