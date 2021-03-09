One year ago this week, coronavirus cases, cancellations and closures swept across the nation, Wisconsin and Verona.
On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic. A little more than a week later, Gov. Tony Evers announced the first deaths of Wisconsin residents.
“With great sadness, last night we confirmed the first two deaths related to COVID-19. And by the time we woke up this morning, there had been a third,” he wrote on a March 19 new release.
That number has since risen to 525,000 deaths in the U.S., and 7,111 of those in Wisconsin.
As of Tuesday, March 9, the City of Verona had had 701 cases of COVID-19 since March 15, 2020, 12 of those resulting in deaths, according to state Department of Health Services data. The Town of Verona had 213 cases, and the death count was listed as less than five. If the number of cases or deaths is below five, the state withholds the data to protect patient privacy.
The state’s initial school closure was scheduled to last from Wednesday, March 18, to Monday, April 6. But students went on to ultimately not step foot in school halls again that school year, after the county health department required schools to remain closed.
On Tuesday, March 17, Mayor Luke Diaz declared a state of emergency in the City of Verona.
The library first closed on March 15, and partially resumed operations April 27 by offering contactless curbside pickup of library materials.
“I give credit to the library, to be able to do curbside pickup and keep people safe while still providing services,” Diaz said.
The senior center switched its meal programs and Badger Prairie Needs Network pivoted its food distribution to drive-thru, as well.
Diaz said the city tried hard to take safety seriously, including upgrading air filtration in some buildings.
The city also helped area businesses with grants, he said, and it “felt good to be flexible” with some city ordinances, to provide businesses a better chance to weather the pandemic. For instance, Hop Haus Brewing Company and Toot and Kate’s Wine Bar were both permitted to have extra outdoor seating – in a parking lot, and along the sidewalk respectively.
Those temporary accommodations may become permanent additions to the city, he said.
Verona Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Le Jordan said that although there are a few businesses that had to close during the pandemic, it is hard to say that the pandemic is the sole reason for their closure.
The impact the pandemic has had on the Verona business community has been as diversified as Chamber membership, she said, and every business had its unique challenges.
“Culvers had people around the block, while other restaurants were not set up for that,” she said. “One positive is it made business owners think outside the box and add new items to stay afloat. That was easier for some than others, some are more adaptable to that than others. There’s only so much our businesses can do.”
Some businesses were resilient, came up with creative ideas, and bounced back, while others felt overwhelmed, she said.
The lodging and tourism industries were hit hardest, Jordan said.
“’It wasn’t a one-size-fits-all pandemic,” she said.
Meanwhile, the Chamber aimed to be a resource for members, monitoring what was going on from available grants to new health orders to help business owners navigate the difficult time.
Jordan feels the increased energy behind supporting local businesses over the past year is one positive of the pandemic and she said she hopes buying local doesn’t get forgotten in the return to normalcy.
The Chamber has rescheduled Hometown Days for September and plans to hold its Music on Main and Concerts in the Park events this year. Hometown Days was canceled last year, and only a few music events could be held before stricter mass gathering orders ended the series.
And just as most businesses seemed to have fared the past year financially, the city did, as well.
City director of planning and development Adam Sayre told the Press that despite potential fear at the beginning of the pandemic of financial issues – as of now, there is no indication of a dip or slowdown to Verona’s economy going forward, he said. He doesn’t see the residual fallout as comparable to the housing and lending crunch of 2008.
“Dane County compared to other parts of state or nation doesn’t dip as deep it seems,” he said. “I’m not sure if that’s a function of the state government being here or a strong private business sector – but initially it seemed scary.”
Though, he is being conservative and projecting lower revenues for 2021, as some income such as room tax dollars is down significantly.
“The timing is never good for a once-in-100-year pandemic, but we felt right on the cusp of positive developments,” Diaz said.
Projects such as Market No. 5 and Sugar Creek Commons were finally getting some momentum, he said, and the delay by putting everything on pause was incredibly frustrating.
“But I wouldn’t want to lose sight of the fact that people got sick and died,” he said. “It was a serious pandemic and the city took it seriously.”
Through all the closures and shutdowns, Diaz said he was heartened to see how people banded together to try to help small businesses, and make the best of the situation.
He said some good that came out of the past year is residents realizing how valuable green spaces and parks are – and he hopes going forward to see people get out of the house more, making Verona a more healthy, resilient community.
Jordan agreed it was positive seeing people out using nature and enjoying trails, and hopes it has made the community more visible to residents.
“I hope the community spirit will continue,” Jordan said. “People have come together through all of this.”