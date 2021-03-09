“I hope the community spirit will continue,” Jordan said. “People have come together through all of this.”

The data at a glance

As of Tuesday, March 9, the City of Verona had had 701 cases of COVID-19 since March 15, 2020, 12 of those resulting in deaths, according to state Department of Health Services data. The Town of Verona had had 213 cases and the death count was listed as less than five.