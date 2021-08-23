Learn about the women’s suffrage movement of the early 1900’s through the stories of three women who fought for the right to vote at the risk of their own personal liberty.
Cincinnati, Ohio-based author Jennifer Chiaverini will discuss her new book, “The Women’s March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman’ Suffrage Procession” during an author meet and greet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30. The event, which will be held virtually over Zoom, will talk about the stories of Alice Paul, Maud Malone and Ida B. Wells, who all fought to secure the 19th amendment to the Constitution that allowed women to vote.
The Women’s March referenced in the book took place on March 3, 1913, in Washington, D.C., on the day before the inauguration of President Woodrow Wilson, who was a firm anti-suffragist, a novel description from publisher HarperCollins states. The March, meant to inspire support for the suffrage campaign, went down Pennsylvania Avenue, but was subject to police allowing men to block the parade route, as well as jeer and threaten the marchers, and assault some of them, the book description adds.
The book follows three of the women who played crucial roles in earning the right to vote. Paul, who was 25 at the time of the March, was born in New Jersey but had spent time in Great Britain fighting for women’s suffrage and came back to the U.S. determined to re-ignite the movement in the U.S. Malone, a librarian and founder of the New York Library Union, had gathered a criminal record after interrupting politicians' speeches.
The most well-known of the three, civil rights activist and journalist Ida B. Wells, who was born into slavery in Mississippi, joins the effort to ensure that women of color are included in the March and in the 19th amendment, the book description states.
Advance registration is required, and can be completed through the library’s website at veronapubliclibrary.org/events. Participants will be sent a Zoom link to their email once they are enrolled.
For more information, call the library at (608) 845-7180 or visit its website at veronapubliclibrary.org.