The Verona Public Library’s annual Word on the Street 5K may have come and gone for this year, but staff are hoping people still stay active with a month-long running challenge.
The library’s May Running Challenge goes until May 31. For every mile an individual or family runs or walks, they’ll receive a ticket for a prize drawing of their choice. The Running Challenge has no limits as to where people can rack up miles.
Participants must register for the Running Challenge to log their miles, and can do so at veronapubliclibrary.org.
For more information, visit the library’s website or call (608) 845-7180.