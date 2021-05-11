Verona Public Library reopens for browsing

Librarian Christi Makos takes a request for books about ducks, which she helped gather for a library guest on Saturday, April 17.

 Photo by Neal Patten

Updated library hours

• 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday

• 10 a.m. to 6p.m. Friday

• 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

The Verona Public Library will offer more hours for public browsing and add an additional area for people to peruse through.

The library will expand its hours to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday starting on Monday, May 17, a news release from the library states. Friday hours will be expanded to 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Sundays remaining closed.

The additional hours are a part of the library’s Phase II of its reopening plan, which also allows the adult nonfiction area to open.

Phase I included reopening the library for browsing from three hours a day on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with longer hours on Wednesday and Friday. Areas that reopened for browsing included adult fiction, teen, video and board games and new adult nonfiction, as well as access to computers and copy machines. In Phase II, the children’s area will stay closed and materials from that section will stay in the middle of the library, the news release states.

Other areas of the library, such as the quiet reading room, study and meeting rooms and other tables and chairs will remain closed off during Phase II. Curbside services will continue to be offered.

For more information, contact the library by calling (608) 845-7180 or visiting veronapubliclibrary.org.

As of Monday, April 12, the Verona Public Library is open to the public for limited hours and services with added safety measures.

