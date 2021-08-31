Looking to be environmentally-conscious while also being conscientious of your health? The Verona Public Library may have a solution for you.
The library is now offering community members the opportunity to recycle any brand or size of disposable face mask at its building, 500 Silent St.
You will find the box inside the library lobby across from the restrooms, look for the "recycle face masks here" sign.
Individuals may recycle non-woven disposable masks including three-ply surgical, dust masks, KN95, and N95 masks.
This zero waste initiative is in partnership with TerraCycle.
For information, visit facebook.com/veronapubliclibrary.