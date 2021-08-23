It’s been six months since NASA launched its Perseverance rover to Mars – and the Verona Public Library would like to get you up to speed on what it’s been doing in its new home.
From 6:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, NASA Solar System Ambassador Joyce Jentges, who lives in Cedar Grove and has been a member of the Ambassador program since 2020, will take program attendees on a journey to Mars of their own to learn about what the rover is looking for, and what its various pieces of equipment do. The program will be held virtually over Zoom.
During the program, Jentges will also talk about Ingenuity, a helicopter that has successfully flown on Mars.
Jentges, who has been an astronomer for three decades, is the vice president for the Northern Cross Science Foundation that helps people with the pursuit of ameteur astronomy with observatory facilities, according to a biography from NASA. She has also taught other programs such as “Countdown to Mars” and the life cycle of stars from birth to black holes, the NASA biography states.
Advance registration is required, and can be completed through the library’s website at veronapubliclibrary.org/events. Participants will be sent a Zoom link to their email once they are enrolled.
For more information, call the library at (608) 845-7180 or visit its website at veronapubliclibrary.org.