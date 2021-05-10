The Verona Police Department is resuming its free fingerprinting services.
Verona residents can use this free service from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 7:30 p.m., records clerk Krista Glova told the Press. While walk-ins are accepted, Glova said appointments are encouraged and can be made by calling 845-7623.
Additionally, the service is free for Verona-based businesses and any of its employees who need the service for work-related purposes such as travel, Glova said. Non-residents can pay $20.
The process takes about 30 minutes, she said.
Most Dane County police departments, including the Verona Police Department, paused this service over the past several months, Glova said, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and safety concerns. Participants must answer a COVID-19 questionnaire, wear a mask and the rooms are regularly sanitized, she said.
To schedule an appointment, call (608) 845-7623.