The Farley Center for Peace, Justice and Sustainability is commemorating the 10th anniversary of its natural burial grounds and nature preserve, the Natural Path Sanctuary, with an outdoor art exhibition.
The art show, called “Rooted in the Land,” features 26 area artists from Sunday, Aug. 15 through Sunday, Oct. 31 at the 2299 Spring Rose Road land. Also, a 10th anniversary radio program is set to air on the Access Hour show at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 23 through FM radio channel 89.9 WORT.
This is the fifth year Farley Center has invited artists to create works in the woods, and this year is the largest exhibition yet, according to the website. The event has taken place every other year since 2013.
The exhibit's artists created installations throughout the sanctuary’s woods this summer by using only natural materials that will safely decompose back into the ground, the website states.
Additional events include a reception to meet the artists from 1:30-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25. Light refreshments and drinks will be served at the event.
“It’s a big year of celebration, and we have a variety of special events and art in the woods,” the center’s website states.
This year’s event also celebrates the purchase of 66 acres of land in December 2020, which the center is dedicating for future farming use.
Gil Halsted, the Farley Center board chair and a Natural Path Sanctuary board member, will be hosting and producing the hourlong radio program about the 10th anniversary of the natural burial grounds.
“It is a conversation among many of the early Natural Path Sanctuary supporters of the history of the Center and the Sanctuary,” the center’s website states. “ The show will include current and former staff and board members all of whom have been actively involved in the center since its inception. There will be interesting stories about early and more recent developments.”
The Farley Center is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting ecological sustainability, social justice and peace, its website states. It is located on 43 acres of farm and woodland.
The center’s website acknowledges that the land it occupies are the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation.
“In the face of past injustice, we celebrate the vibrancy and strength of the Nation, our common land stewardship goals, the importance of a sense of place, and our shared commitment to the earth and its resources,” the website states.
For information, visit farleycenter.org.