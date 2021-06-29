When Biz Colletti recorded a cover of the 1977 Liza Minelli song “New York, New York” four months ago, she didn’t know what it was for.
But the 2010 Verona Area High School graduate got the sense it was it was worth dropping everything, and driving to a Los Angeles recording studio as fast as possible, to get to work.
Colletti, who some people may remember as Verona Area Community Theater actor and Wildcat Dance Team member Elizabeth Heller, was on a trip with friends at Mammoth Mountain Ski Area in California, she told the Press.
But her agent, at the Nashville, Tennessee-based Dualtone Records, called and said there was the opportunity to record the cover, which she might not want to pass up. The company also represents recording artists like The Lone Bellow, The Lumineers, Shakey Graves and Shovels & Rope.
Despite the mystery surrounding the gig, within a day, she had rented a car and driven the approximately five and a half hours south to the studio.
Then, Colletti found out what all the effort was for two weeks ago.
Her version of Minelli’s song — also made famous with covers by Frank Sinatra and Queen — played during the trailer of the “The Morning Show” television series season two, which Apple released June 14. Colletti saw her cover played over top scenes starring lead actors Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Billy Crudup.
Colletti has her work as a synch artist to credit for the opportunity, she said.
Synchronization is when copyrighted songs are combined with moving images, such as advertisements or trailers for films, television series and video games.
She said synch work is unpredictable, an artist never knows what gigs or opportunities might come their way. She is often kept in the dark about where her recorded covers will be used. Colletti has sometimes even signed non-disclosure agreements, to keep recording projects under wraps.
But those mysteries have turned into pleasant surprises over the course of her career.
She only found out about “The Morning Show” season two trailer three days before it premiered to the world. By the time she spoke to the Press four days after its debut, it already had three million views, she said.
Some of the other places her vocals can be heard include in the television series “The Hills,” “Selling Sunset,” “Good Trouble,” “Teen Moms,” “Nancy Drew” and “Station 19.”
It’s that last show she said she is by far the one she was most excited to lend her voice to.
“Station 19,” a spin-off of “Grey’s Anatomy,” was the first time a synchronization license brought her voice to screens worldwide.
And that time, it wasn’t a cover – it was an original track she wrote and performed called “It Weighs Me Down,” across a montage of flashback scenes in the show’s season three finale.
She said Grey’s Anatomy is her all-time favorite show and where learned all her favorite music from.
“That holds a special place in my heart, a special place in my life,” Colletti said. “It was a really good placement, they used almost the whole song in the montage. It featured my favorite character from Grey’s Anatomy and it was a turning point for that character – it was an emotional thing for me.”
Musician on the move
Colletti has been on a winding journey since graduating from VAHS and leaving Hometown, USA.
She first went to University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for a semester, and then transferred to University of California-Santa Barbara for a year.
Colletti then moved to Nashville to attend Belmont University, hoping to break into the commercial music program there.
But she was not accepted, so she ended up being an entertainment industry studies major instead.
After graduating college, Colletti said she wound up on the road for two years with Kenny Chesney, through his company Blue Chair Bay Rum company.
She helped market the rum at concerts during tour stops around the country.
Colletti marketed at around 25 different shows. But when Chesney finished his two-year tour and settled into a year off, that left Colletti in more of a sales role and so she left the company.
It was the summer of 2018, and Colletti said she experienced a quarter-life-crisis, on a trip to Peru with her sister and friends. One evening, laying outside beneath the stars after a day of exploring Machu Pichu, she had a revelation.
“I was thinking about the vastness of everything,” she said. “And I realized I had to live my life for me, I had to do what’s right for me and what makes me happy and that at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if I’m making anyone else happy.”
It was then she said she had a “come to Jesus moment” and decided to “hit the ground running” with her own music career as she was unhappy in the business side of music, wanted to be more creative and wanted to get more into songwriting.
While she had sung her whole life and had taken voice lessons on and off from the time she was 10, she never thought could do anything with her singing.
While she had been on tour with Kenny Chesney, she was afraid to let any of her coworkers know of her interest, because she didn’t want to be viewed as opportunistic.
“You never want people to think you are only there because you want to further your career,” she said. “I kept it hidden from people, I didn’t think I was good enough. I didn’t make it into the Commercial Music program and I didn’t make it past the first round of “American Idol” or “The Voice.”
But the secret did get out after she posted a cover her singing Shawn Mendes’ song “Stitches” on social media that found its way to Kenny Chesney’s crew.
“They were freaking out, saying, “oh my god, you’re so good we should be working for you,” Colletti said.
Chance encounters
Colletti eventually found a champion for her ambitions in the vice president of synch at Dualtone, Daniel Higbee.
He helped get “It Weighs Me Down” on the radio and has kept helping advance her career over the past two and a half years, she said.
Though they were connected by chance.
Colletti was asked to sing at her cousins’ wedding, and the newlywed’s husband had connections with Dualtone.
He hadn’t heard her sing before and didn’t realize she was an actual singer, not just a family member asked to sing.
And being offered the “The Morning Show” gig was also seemingly by fate.
As she still lives in Nashville, she was originally only in Los Angeles to record an EP album of two covers and four original songs.
But while trying to break out as a singer/songwriter, she still enjoys the synchronization side of her recording career, as well.
“I’m not going to lie, me singing over Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon was really cool,” she said, “I love that show.”