Colletti’s sound

Singer/songwriter Biz Colletti describes the sound of her music as a cross between Ingrid Michaelson, Billie Eilish, and Sara Bareilles.

“I write very moody music, that’s where I am drawn to -- a very vulnerable, very emotive place,” she said. “Raspy-ish voice, very stripped-down.”

She said sometimes people ask her to write and sing happier songs.

“I’m not inspired to do that,” she said. “Emotional, deep moments – that’s what’s helped me the most, that’s what I am pulled to write, deep emotive places. For most part that’s where I find the most joy, helping people through those dark moments. I’m a deep and heavy person, it’s cathartic to write those songs.”

Though Colletti said when people meet her, they are confused, as she doesn’t put off that vibe.

But recently, she’s been expanding her horizons and starting to experiment with a more pop music sound with inspirational lyrics, she said.

And the range of her song is greater than the breadth of her lyric’s themes, she said.

“What I write isn’t everything that I can sing, I wouldn’t write a song like New York, New York,” she said.