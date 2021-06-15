There’s an expression that goes, “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”
And for one international organization, represented by over one million members across 200 countries – kindness matters, now more than ever.
For Lions Clubs International, “kindness matters” is more than just a slogan. It’s a call to action this year to its 48,000 charter clubs worldwide, promoted by the organization’s president, Dr. Jung-Yul Choi. For the Verona Lions Club, reminding people that kindness matters has become the focus of a new yard sign campaign, club secretary Jim Fletcher told the Press on June 9.
As a part of that call to action, vinyl signs with the phrase “Be Kind” and the hashtag #KindnessMatters will be popping up in lawns of businesses and homes across the city, Fletcher said.
“With everything going on with the pandemic and climate change, Dr. Jung-Yul Choi felt it was important for kindness to be promoted, and to try to help promote kindness around the world,” Fletcher said.
And promoting kindness through yard signs was an idea the Verona club came up with itself, Fletcher said.
“The Verona club thought it was a good idea to have signs made to remind people to be kind and promote the kindness matters theme -- make it more visible,” he said. “And to think of ways people don’t necessarily have to go out of their ways to promote kindness, but be more aware of how kindness can make things better.”
He said the campaign just began in the last month, with an initial order of 100 yard signs. But it’s already starting to get widespread around the area, he said, as half the signs have already been sold by club members to their families.
Anyone is welcome to get their own sign to display through a suggested minimum $10 donation to the Verona Lions’ Club’s community projects, Fletcher said.
Those projects, most of which were altered or put on hold due the pandemic last year, include a breakfast with Santa in December that draws hundreds of guests, vision screenings and free eyeglasses for district school children in need and Stuff the Bus – a fundraiser to gather school supplies for area students and social workers.
But fundraising has been difficult with so many of the Verona club’s annual events canceled.
The hashtag on the Be Kind signs, #KindnessMatters, was established by Lions Club International to promote kindness on social media, by showing kind things around the world communities are doing, Fletcher said.
“The general theme is being more aware of how we can be kind –- being aware of what an impact it makes showing a little kindness,” he said. “Even just welcoming new neighbors, helping an elderly neighbor with chores around the house -- just being a little more aware of how kindness affects people, hopefully in a positive way.”
He also hopes it will help people feel more connected, as the Verona club has lost some of its members, in part due to the disconnectedness of the pandemic – going from 34 down to 27 members over the past year.
Fletcher said he’s witnessed kindness happening in different ways in the community over the past year. In particular, he said he felt retailers have made efforts to make people feel comfortable to shop and keep everyone safe and healthy while shopping.
Other acts of kindness have been more subtle, such as Veronans waving to each other from across the street while social distancing on walks, Fletcher said.
The club itself demonstrated one act of kindness earlier this year, by holding a food drive in February at Millers, collecting around 1,200 pounds in donated food for the Badger Prairie Needs Network food pantry, he said.
And community members can continue to support kindness by donating to get their own yard sign, which can be picked up from Fletcher.
“We would like to see as many signs as possible out on the streets,” he said. “As much as we can give back to the community is a good thing to do.”