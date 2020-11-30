50 years ago
• The town and village boards met in a joint session to condemn the pollution of the Badger Mill Creek by the county’s nursing home in the area and discuss what to do about it.
The nursing home, which at the time had its own sewer treatment plant near the creek (as well as its own water tower), was under orders by the state to improve its treatment, and the county was seeking to hook up with either the town or city rather than repair it.
One possible solution considered was annexing the entire 600-acre area to the city, which also would have provided a buffer to Madison development.
• The Town Board visited several sites to consider putting in either street lights or flashing red stoplights, including County Highways M and PB, where several serious accidents had happened recently.
It ended up putting new lights on PB at Whalen Road and Horseshoe Bend and in front of the Maple Grove School, where there had been attacks of vandalism lately.
• Village trustees got into a heated argument after a resident’s letter asked why a public works project – a paved path to the swim pool – hadn’t been finished yet. The president and public works director took offense to the complaint, even inferring that the village was to blame for a recent bicycle accident, while some board members agreed with the resident.
• A developer announced plans to put a Scotch 18-hole golf and country club just east of Fitchrona Road between Lacy and Grandview Roads, along with a housing development and condominiums.
• The Town Board turned down a request for a liquor license in a proposed tavern on Nesbitt Road. Sixty-eight residents of the area had signed a petition opposing the plan, which was to convert an old barn.
• For a second consecutive year, the value of the town rose by more than $3 million, amounting to about a 40 percent increase in that time. Much of that came from rising agricultural land prices.
• Bank of Verona president Alex D. Miller announced he would step down after 16 years as president and 47 years with the bank. Alex R. Miller Jr. was named his successor.
40 years ago
• The city’s personnel committee overturned a decision by administrator Robert Pugh to suspend and then fire public works director Donald Crownhart for insubordination and legal violations.
The committee decided Pugh’s decision was an overreaction, then, ironically, one of the members of the committee, Ald. Leo Dunn, wrote a letter to the mayor asking that Pugh be fired for leaving the meeting early. That prompted Ald. Joe Wineke to call the council’s recent operations “a three-ring circus.”
In deciding to suspend Crownhart, Pugh reported several incidents, including an argument and a child’s injury on poorly assembled playground equipment, but the biggest was continuing to dump brush and refuse in the town’s landfill after the town had requested the city stop doing so almost a year earlier.
He decided to fire Pugh after he learned Crownhart had tampered with a city vehicle to allow it to use leaded fuel, a violation of federal law, but the firing was withdrawn after the suspension was overturned. Crownhart, who had been a city employee for more than 20 years, said he had heard other municipalities were modifying their vehicles in similar fashion to allow for better performance.
• Verona Community Betterment reported it might not be able to hold the annual Hometown Days if it didn’t get more volunteers.
• The city created its first tax-increment financing district, which eventually would be used to support residential development in the Cross Country Heights neighborhood.
• Water rates more than doubled, though it was the first increase in 10 years.
• The Verona Optimist Club celebrated its 25-year anniversary.
30 years ago
• The Verona Area school board voted to recognize hockey as an official WIAA sport at the high school. The school assumed a cost of $3,600 for a coach and responsibility for the players and left the rest to the Verona Hockey Association.
The move allowed the team to join a new conference being created.
• About 60 residents attended a public hearing to discuss affordable housing in the city after the Park Verona apartment complex came close to raising its rents for low-income tenants considerably.
A county planner told the Plan Commission that affordable housing is possible when the city, residents and businesses work together on the problem, using donated supervision, volunteer labor and grants.
• A pair of mothers of local veterans serving in the Persian Gulf passed out yellow ribbons to people to offer support for troops in Operation Desert Shield.
• The city decided to pave the parking lot at Hometown USA Park, also known as Community Park, because of large amounts of dust often kicked up by vehicles there.
20 years ago
• The new Country View Elementary School started its first year of operation with traffic problems. At one point, a line of vehicles stretched down Cross Country Road from the Hemlock Drive entrance to the County Hwy. M intersection.
Eventually, the Tamarack Way extension alleviated many of the problems, and more immediate measures included a two-foot paved shoulder ton Cross Country Road to accommodate walkers and a sidewalk on the west side of Hemlock Drive.
• A space needs report by Vierbicher Associates revealed that the city would need much more building space in the next 20 years for its administration and other functions.
Among the conclusions it drew were that the police department would need more than four times as much space as the 1,844 square feet it currently had and the parks, recreation, planning and building departments would need to grow from just over 400 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet.
• A State Gaming Commission ruling forced the Verona Firefighters Association to refund more than $17,000 in proceeds from a raffle that it erroneously and illegally conducted under the Verona Fire Department name. A citizen complaint had led to the investigation.
• Dave Richardson took over as head coach for a Verona Area High School football team that had finished 0-8 the previous year.
• The pine tree that had served as the inspiration for the name Lone Pine Way, where County View Elementary School is located, was destroyed by lightning.
• The Verona Bus Service managed – but struggled – to keep school transit schedules intact while dealing with a driver shortage, blamed on the county’s strong economy.
• The city began building its second water tower, just off County Highway M on the south side of the city.
• The Verona Area Chamber of Commerce moved from Prairie Oaks to 300 S. Main St. It later moved across the street from that building.
10 years ago
• Dane County wound down the first phase of its plan to turn Scheidegger County Forest – a former rifle range – into a recreational and educational area.
The 73-acre forest would be finished in the summer of 2011, but it opened for use in the summer of 2010 after the county dumped 22,000 cubic yards of soil over the spent bullets and installed a shelter and a kiosk.
• The Verona Public Library installed its long-awaited RFID machinery, which automatically sorted books for putting back on shelves. The $250,000 project was expected to save dozens of hours each week in staff time.
• Epic held its biggest Users’ Group Meetings to date, with more than 9,000 clients and staff attending.
• Holmquest Motors, on Bruce Street, burned in a fire that investigators later determined was arson, based on a statement from the owner Gary Holmquest’s estranged wife. Holmquest would eventually plead no contest to reduced charges and get two years in probation.
• Verona’s Home Talent team won its third consecutive championship, defeating Sauk Prairie 11-5 in the Sunday League behind center fielder A.J. Stoffels’ two runs and an RBI.
• A group of volunteers rerouted a quarter-mile route of the Ice Age Trail near Whalen Road and County Hwy. M so it would be more in the woods and along a scenic route.
• The state Department of Transportation began upgrading U.S. Hwy. 18-151 between Verona and Dodgeville. Part of the project included closing access to the freeway at Spring Rose Road and constructing a frontage road from County Hwy. G to County Hwy. J.
• Verona business Le Dame Footwear won the top award at the AVN trade show, the top adult entertainment industry brand. Le Dame produces men’s shoes in women’s styles.
• Verona residents got their first stormwater utility fees in the mail, along with their water bills. The charge, part of a plan to bring fairness to the rapidly increasing cost of stormwater maintenance, was $13.25 per quarter for each homeowner.